Spice Girls star Mel B says Geri Horner "hates" her for dishing out details of their secret sex romp.

The singer, aka Scary Spice, said the pair spiced up their lives in the mid-90s. It was a closely guarded secret between the two until she revealed all to Piers Morgan on his show Life Stories in March, right before the Spice Girls reunion tour was about to kick off.

B was appearing on the chat show Loose Women, when she was asked about their night together. The Sun reports she squirmed in her seat as the question was asked.

One of the Loose Women hosts asked, "did she (Geri) hate you a little bit?" to which B replied, "She probably did, I think she probably still does."

Advertisement

"But what can you do? We all love each other at the end of the day, we've been through so much," she continued. "All that kind of gets a little bit blown out of proportion. I've got a loud mouth so what can I do?"

The 2018 Spice Girls l-r: Geri Halliwell (ginger spice), Melanie Chisholm (sporty spice), Emma Bunton (baby spice) and Melanie Brown (scary spice)

Talking to Morgan she had kept the spicer details of their encounter to herself but did say, ""She (Geri) is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in her country house and her husband, but it's a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it. We were best friends. Have you ever done that? She had great boobs."

However, B revealed that after the interview with Morgan she was left in a state of panic and immediately called Horner to tell her what she'd said. Shortly after the interview aired rumours began saying the reunion tour was in jeopardy because of it.

However, Horner was quick to dismiss them issuing a statement.

"It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again," it read. "Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria."

The tour went on and saw the reunited Spice Girls performing to sell out crowds.