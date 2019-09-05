In the wake of the various scandals that have hit the upcoming season of Married at First Sight, we take a look back at some of the worst moments from reality TV shows from here in New Zealand and abroad.

From casual racism to death threats, fruad, deceit, and 'the greatest lie in Survivor history', it's a wild ride. Strap yourselves in.



Julia Sloane's racial slur

Michelle Blanchard, Gilda Kirkpatrick and Julia Sloane in the controversial episode of Real Wives of Auckland. Photo / Supplied.

We're still reeling in shock almost three years after Real Housewives of Auckland (another MediaWorks show) star Julia Sloane called a fellow cast member a "boat nigger".

Sloane was recorded using the term, when she accused Gilda Kirkpatrick of treating Michelle Blanchard as her underling.

Sloane later explained the comment as a "terrible joke", saying: "I said something to Gilda about Michelle not being her boat nigger, but it came out wrong.

"It's an old boating term. I should never have said it."

Racism on The Bachelor

Naz copped a hard time from her fellow contestants on The Bachelor. Photo / Supplied.

Casual racism was also a feature of season two of The Bachelor NZ.

Eventual runner-up Nazanin 'Naz' Khanjani was bullied by fellow Bachelorettes Gab Davenport and Kate Cameron when the pair repeatedly mocked her Persian name.

"What's your real name again, Nazareth? It's Nazareth, right?" said Davenport.

Naz repeatedly tried to correct the pair but they didn't want to know about it and continued to ridicule her name with Cameron adding: "Yea, Nazareth, that's it."

Social media erupted soon after with many commenters throwing their support behind Naz.

Controversial coin toss

Fleur Verhoeven wins The Bachelor thanks to Jordan Mauger's coin toss. Photo / Supplied.

There was further scandal after the end of the second season of The Bachelor, when the man himself, Jordan Mauger, revealed how he chose the 'winner' Fleur Verhoeven over Naz.

Mauger said he still hadn't made the decision on the day of the final rose ceremony, and that he was "strongly encouraged" to choose somebody.

"The first helicopter was waiting and [the producers] said 'who are they putting in it?'" he recalled, "so I flipped a coin."

Verhoeven eventually spoke out, saying Mauger had "humiliated" her and made it seem like he had genuine feelings for her.

Death threats end MAFS marriage

It all ended between these two after Ryan De Nino allegedly made death threats against Jessica Castro. Photo / Supplied.

The US version of Married at First Sight hit the headlines in 2015 after a 'husband' threatened to kill his 'wife' and her entire family.

This all went down after Jessica Castro and Ryan De Nino got hitched in December 2014 before splitting three months later.

Castro claimed De Nino made the threats and he didn't deny the accusations before eventually apologising for his behaviour saying: "I am sorry. No matter what, it's unacceptable [to speak to you the way I did] and as a man I need to take ownership of that."

Racism and homophobia in Big Brother house

Big Brother contestants were caught on camera making racial and homophobic remarks. Photo / Supplied.

The 2003 season of the US version of Big Brother is memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Contestant Aaryn Gries was repeatedly caught on camera making racial and homophobic remarks before being kicked out of the house.

Another house guest, Spencer Clawson, was also caught telling jokes about child pornography.

Gries and another cast member, Gina Marie Zimmerman, both lost their jobs after their bosses saw the girls making the remarks on the show.

Millionaire winner's conspiracy exposed



Back in 2001, a contestant was caught cheating during his appearance on the UK version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Charles Ingram cruised through to claim the £1 million prize before it was uncovered that he was part of a conspiracy involving an audience member who would cough when the correct answer was announced.

After a lengthy trial, the former British Army Major was convicted of fraud, booted out of the Army, and remains a laughing stock in the UK.

Toddlers & Tiara's prostitute outfit

A toddler dressed as Julia Roberts' character from Pretty Woman on an episode of Toddlers & Tiaras. Photo / Supplied.

Controversy raged after an episode of Toddlers & Tiaras featured a three-year-old contestant dressed up in the prostitution outfit worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

Critics had good reason to unleash on the show, with a spokesperson for the Parents Television Council saying: "We have a serious problem when The Learning Channel features a toddler, who probably hasn't even learned to read, dressed as a prostitute showing off her sexy strut."

The greatest lie in Survivor history



In 2003, a Survivor: Pearl Islands contestant set a new low with his despicable lie that initially won him sympathy but later saw him cast as the show's ultimate villain.

Everyone felt for Jonny Fairplay (real name Jon Dalton) when a friend of his arrived on the island with the bad news that his grandmother had passed away.

Fairplay's scheme – considered 'the greatest lie in Survivor history - was designed to win him a 24-hour visit with a friend but when his deception was uncovered he was quickly shunned by almost all of his fellow castmates.