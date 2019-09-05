Orlando Bloom says he was paid only US$175,000 ($275,000) for his starring role as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Bloom made the revelation during an interview with US radio host Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show Howard 100, dailymail.com reported — but had no complaints.

"Nothing, I got nothing. $175 grand . . . Listen, greatest gift of my life. Are you kidding me? I'd do it again for half the money."

"I think there was a little bump when the movies came out . . . It was like a little bump, but it was nice."

Bloom revealed to Howard Stern that he netted just US$175,000 ($275,000) for playing Legolas. Photo / New Line Pro

The trilogy — The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King — grossed more than US$2.9 billion ($4.6b).

Bloom said the acclaim he received for his performances helped him land bigger paydays for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

"I was in a good spot. They negotiated pretty well for me to buy a couple of houses, it was that kind of money."

Bloom is currently starring with Cara Delevingne in the Amazon Prime series Carnival Row.