As we sit down at a nearby cafe I ask Annabel Liddell how she's feeling.

"In a perpetual state of exhaustion sprinkled with a little bit of excitement," she replies, taking a long sip of her soy flat white.

Her answer - wordy and descriptive - stands in stark contrast to the forceful, fleeting speed of her band's music, which more often than not flies at you with all the pace and power of a king hit.

Take Matriarchy, the wild and raucous call to arms that announced their arrival on the Auckland scene back in 2015. The song explodes

