Scarlett Johansson says she loves and believes in Woody Allen despite a slew of past sex abuse claims against the writer—director.

Allen was dumped by Amazon earlier this year after allegations surfaced again and he responded by suing the studio for backing out of a four-movie deal.

The director's daughter Dylan Farrow also accused him of impropriety back in 1992, but two police investigations failed to result in any charges against the 83-year-old.

But Johansson, who has starred in three of Allen's movies - Match Point, Scoop, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona – has come to the defence of the under-fire auteur in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

"I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him any time," Johansson said. "I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it (the allegations against him).

"I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.

"It's hard because it's a time where people are very fired up, and understandably," she added. "Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, rightfully so. It's an intense time."

Johansson's support comes after Allen's adopted son Moses Farrow also spoke out in his defence and disputed his sister's allegations of sexual assault.

However, Johansson remains a near lone voice among Hollywood, with multiple women including Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall and Hayley Atwell, saying they regret having worked with Allen.

Johansson was recently confirmed to star in the upcoming Black Widow prequel which is due to land in cinemas in May next year.