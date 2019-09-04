The star of Black Mirror's interactive episode Bandersnatch has been cast in Amazon's secretive new Lord of the Rings show.

Will Poulter, 26, has reportedly signed on to the show in a lead role, but details of his character remain under wraps, according to Variety.

Not much is known about the show other than that is a prequel to the Lord of the Rings and will explore a new storyline.

Amazon are hoping the show will capture the world's imagination and become the new Game of Thrones. Subsequently they have gone Gollum on their precious scripts, locking them in a guarded windowless room, that requires fingerprint access to enter.

The first season is said to span 22 episodes and start production next year. A release date for the show has not yet been confirmed.