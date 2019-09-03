Hollywood heartthrob John Cho has been spotted in Auckland where the star is working on his new Netflix series, the live-action remake of hit anime series Cowboy Bebop.

While Cho hasn't been posting to social media himself, he's been pictured with cast and crew on their adventures around the city.

Stuntie Tristan Liu posted snaps of local bars like Caretaker and Lord Nelson where the crew appear to have been enjoying some down time.

Actor and rapper Mustafa Shakir, who plays Jet Black in the reboot, has also been posting pictures, including a stunning visit to Piha Beach.

And Kiwi fight and stunt coordinator Allan Poppleton of Cunning Stunts has posted updates of training with the cast and crew of the production, which he is working on with wife - and former True Bliss popstar - Erika Takacs.

He wrote: "Massive respect & appreciation for my team on #cowboybebop - Team work makes the dream work...!!! This is my 2nd job back in NZ in the last 8 years, and myself & @erika_takacs are SO loving it."

John Cho - known for his roles in the rebooted Star Trek film franchise as well as Harold and Kumar - stars in Cowboy Bebop as Spike Spiegel, described by Deadline as "an impossibly cool 'cowboy' (bounty hunter) with a deadly smile, a wry wit and style to spare."

He travels through space with his ex-cop partner to hunt down the future's most dangerous bounties.

As well as Mustafa Shakir (said ex-cop, Jet Black) - known for Marvel's Luke Cage - the film also stars Daniella Pineda as amnesiac bounty hunter Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell as Vicious, the Syndicate's most notorious hitman and also Spike's archenemy.

Daniella Pineda has also been getting in on the Insta-action, posting some gorgeous holiday snaps from Whitianga.