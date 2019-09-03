The first full trailer for Taika Waititi's anti-hate satire JoJo Rabbit has dropped and is bringing all the lols - and a bit more context.

The Kiwi director made his debut as an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler in the teaser trailer for the film, but now fans can get a glimpse at the rest of the setting of the film, which follows a young boy named JoJo (Roman Griffin Davis).

We see JoJo at a Nazi youth camp where he dreams up an imaginary friend who happens to be Hitler (Waititi), and who talks him through all struggles.

We also see JoJo discovering a Jewish girl hiding in his house, and beginning to question all of his beliefs - and Hitler - as he gets to know her as a person.

Advertisement

Waititi's signature style of humour is prevalent in the clip, as is the star power, as we see more of Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell and young Kiwi star Thomasin McKenzie.

Waititi's JoJo Rabbit will release in New Zealand cinemas on October 24, after making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 (NZT).

Waititi will also be honoured at TIFF with the Ebert Director Award at this year's new Tribute Gala awards event.

According to TIFF, the award "recognises and honours a distinguished filmmaker for their outstanding contribution to cinema" and co-head Joana Vicente says: "Taika Waititi is one of the most innovative, bold, and exciting filmmakers working in the industry right now. TIFF is thrilled to honour his extraordinary talent."