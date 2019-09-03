Married at First Sight contestant Chris Mansfield from booted from the reality TV show before allegations of domestic violence emerged last week.

In a statement released tonight, MediaWorks confirmed that Mansfield's early exit related to event other that those alleged to have occurred in the US with a former girlfriend.

"We can confirm that Chris Mansfield was asked to leave the Married at First Sight NZ experiment as he was found to be in breach of his contract with Warner Bros New Zealand," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"This was prior to the allegations surfacing and unrelated to his relationship with Aimee Collins [Mansfield's onscreen wife].

"Outside of this we are unable to disclose further details of confidential conversations between MediaWorks, Warner Brothers NZ and the show participants."

It is understood the situation came to a head on August 10 but the exact reasons for him being axed are unclear.

The Herald reported last week that Mansfield's former partner Candace Casady, 32, claimed he "almost killed me a couple of times (through) strangling" before he was arrested on a domestic violence charge on May 4, 2009.

The 39-year-old pleaded not guilty and was released on bail but the Herald understands that after missing a second pre-trial hearing on June 15, he was taken into custody by US immigration services and sent home to New Zealand.

Casady was pregnant with his child at the time he left the US but did not have the baby. Mansfield, via MediaWorks, has not responded to the claims.

Married at First Sight contestant Aimee Collins wedded Chris Mansfield on the reality television show. Photo/MediaWorks

Casady later penned several stories detailing the vicious beatings she claims Mansfield inflicted on her and the cyclical nature of the abusive relationship.

"I got so much from that, people reaching out from around the world, telling me their stories and telling me that I wasn't alone. It was really amazing.

"This is so much bigger than just me. I know that I am just a catalyst to help other people heal."

Casady met Mansfield in May 2008, and quickly fell for the New Zealander, who arrived in the US on a temporary visa, before staying for another seven years, she said.

Casady said despite the allegations she made against Mansfield, she had no ill feelings towards him.

"I forgive you," she said when asked if she had a message for the embattled would-be reality star.

"I've done a lot of deep, deep work. And, I would also say, I am praying for you that you get the help that you need … I'm praying for you."

On Saturday MediaWorks confirmed it had edited Mansfield - and his on-screen "wife" Aimee Collins - out of all episodes of MAFS.

In a statement Collins said she was "shocked and appalled" at the allegations Mansfield faced.

"We had both exited the show two weeks ago, before these allegations surfaced," she revealed.

"I empathise with anyone who has experienced any kind of domestic abuse. Domestic violence is serious and I absolutely stand against it.

"As these allegations have come to light over the last few days it has been particularly straining and emotional for me.

"I'm currently working through this with the support of my legal team and MediaWorks."