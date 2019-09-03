Bebe Rexha feared she would be raped by a producer.

The 'Meant To Be' hitmaker has recalled her terrifying feelings when she was alone in a recording studio with a producer and five of his friends.

She said: "There was one night. I was alone in the studio and a [different] producer had a group of five or six guys with him. I had heard things about him from his past and I just couldn't take it any more. I felt like I was going to get raped. I quietly called myself a taxi from the recording booth, which was enclosed, and I got the f**k out of there. It was the worst night ever."

And the 30-year-old singer is forever grateful to Kesha's mother Pebe for stopping her from working with Dr. Luke and says "trusting her was the best thing she ever did".

Advertisement

She added: "I was scared that could have been my situation. I remember being at a dinner party with [Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert]. Her mom came up to me and whispered, 'Don't do it.' She was talking about working with Dr Luke. The music industry can be a dark place, and she could have been trying to stop me from getting in her daughter's way. But I listened and honestly? Trusting her was the best thing I ever did."

Bebe has recalled one experience she had with a "really famous" producer.

She told the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: "There was a producer who would come into the studio and massage my feet. One time he tried to go above my knees and was getting a little rough, [so] I pulled my feet away. He said, 'Nah, I'm going to do what I want.' But I was raised to never let someone touch my body if I don't want them to. He's really famous. My former managers said, 'Just work with him, you need a hit song.'"

The new issue of Cosmopolitan is on sale from September 5.