Karl Puschmann takes a look at some of the best upcoming movies and shows.


"Spring. Rejuvenation. Rebirth. Everything's blooming. All that crap." The immortal words of Seinfeld's George Costanza inspired us to spring-clean our winter blues and look ahead to all the cool movies and television looming on the soon-to-be sun-filled horizon. Of course all that sun will necessitate pulling the curtains to block it out but, still, you get the idea.

The Big Screen

Rambo: Last Blood

Like an unclaimed fart in a crowded elevator Sylvester Stallone's Vietnam veteran John Rambo is silent, but violent. This fifth, most likely

The Small Screen