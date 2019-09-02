It's been a busy year for Taika Waititi, and the Kiwi has revealed what it was like directing a Star Wars project.

He has directed an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a live-action TV show hosted on streaming service Disney +, reports Comic Book.

The series created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will cover events between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Waititi will also voice IG-11, a bounty hunting droid.

Speaking to The Star Wars show about his directing efforts, he said it was a surreal experience.

"It was just very surreal and strange. We shot the whole thing in a very similar style to the original films."

He explained at an event during the Television Critics Association winter press tour that directing for Star Wars is very different from directing a Marvel movie.

"I can't put too many jokes in."

Waititi is currently promoting his new absurdist comedy Jo Jo Rabbit, due to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

At the festival, he will receive the Toronto Film Festival Ebert Director Award for outstanding contribution to cinema.

According to reports, Taiki Waititi is also in talks to star in James Gunn's Suicide Squad.