Singer Justin Bieber has poured out his heart in a frank Instagram post to his fans.

The 25-year-old Canadian opened up about his struggles with fame and his drug use, admitting that he "never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility" because everyone did everything for him after he shot to fame as a teenager.

"It's hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, your relationships," the post begins.

"When it feels like there's trouble after trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of 'dread' and anticipate another bad day."

Bieber revealed that despite all his money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements and awards, he was still "unfulfilled".

Justin Bieber and his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin, pictured together in London last year. Photo / Getty Images

"Have u noticed the statisics of child stars and the outcome of their life?" he continued.

"There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on on a child who's brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren't developed yet. No rationality, defiant, rebelious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that is quite inexplainable."

The Sorry singer said he didn't grow up in a "stable home", pointing out that his own parents were still teenagers when he was born and that they were "still young and rebellious as well".

He admitted abusing all of his own relationships, said he'd been "disrespectful to women" and revealed that he'd started doing "pretty heavy drugs" at the age of 19, in an attempt to cope with the vagaries of fame.

"I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become," he continued.

"I felt like i could never turn it around. It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now i am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."

Bieber married American model and television host Hailey Baldwin last year.

"All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting," Bieber wrote.

"BE KIND TODAY > BE BOLD TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT BY OUR STANDARDS BUT BY GODS PERFECT UNFAILING LOVE."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.