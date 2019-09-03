I learned some things while on the telly-watching rounds this week.

I discovered nobody in the history of the world has ever wanted to win Celebrity Treasure Island more than Matty McLean. I also concluded that watching teams renovate stairwells on The Block NZ is exactly as dull as it sounds.

But most importantly, with the arrival of the movie Falling Inn Love on Netflix, a story about an American woman winning an inn down under, I finally learned what New Zealand looks like through a traditional, syrupy romantic-comedy lens.

Christina Milian stars as Gabriela Diaz, an America woman who wins a run-down inn in New Zealand. Leading Kiwi man Jake (Adam Demos) is, in fact, an Aussie - with the accent to boot. Photo / Netflix

It was always going to be a strange fit

