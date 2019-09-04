For some insane reason people refer to the years spent in high school as the "golden years" but, for most people, that period marks a time of our lives we'd rather forget.

Between our awkward bodies, raging hormones, questionable fashion choices, braces, bodily fluids, first kisses - first anythings, really - and the general discomfort of trying to fit in when you don't even know who you are, the idea of reliving those years is terrifying to most of us.

Yet two comedians, Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine did just that, all for the sake of quality television.

"Yep," says

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.