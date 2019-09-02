Popular quiz show The Chase is going global in a new spin-off show but local brainboxes will have to wait to see if they'll have a chance to take on the show's famed Chasers.

The show is titled Are You Smarter Than a Chaser? and is said to twist the show's format by having contestants battle against not just the famous Chasers but also against children and A.I robots.

While the show has not yet been confirmed The Sun is reporting it as having been commissioned.

"Anne and The Chasers will be travelling across the world to prove that they can outsmart every living being — and robots," a source told The Sun. "It's also a lighthearted look at how we measure and judge intelligence and how ­children, for example, can be far cleverer than adults..."

Chasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labett, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace are all said to be in the show but at this stage it is unknown if host Bradley Walsh will be involved in the show.

TVNZ has been approached for comment on whether the show will come here during its worldwide jaunt giving Kiwi fans the chance to compete on the show but is yet responded.

Are You Smarter Than a Chaser? will reportedly screen towards the end of the year.