Comedian Kevin Hart has been hospitalised with "major back injuries" after being in a car accident in Los Angeles early Sunday, according to a report.

Police told TMZ that the 40-year-old actor's classic car, a Plymouth Barracuda, was involved in an incident where it veered off the road on the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills.

It then crashed through a wooden fence and plunged down a 10-metre gully around 1am. The vehicle's roof was completely crushed.

Hart was not driving at the time and his driver was not drinking, the report said.

According to TMZ, both Hart and the driver suffered serious back injuries. There was also a female passenger in the car who was reportedly unhurt.

A witness claimed that Hart got out of the vehicle first, where a member of his security team picked him up in an SUV.

Police said that a member of Hart's security team came to the scene and drove the actor to his home nearby to get "medical attention" before being taken to hospital.

The two other occupants have not been identified.

The star had bought the car as a 40th birthday present for himself in July.