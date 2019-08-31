The fifth Others Way Festival last night saw 46 excellent and eclectic local bands with screeds of kudos jammed into bars and venues up and down K' Rd. From Blam Blam Blam to Tiny Ruins, for punters it was a happy dilemma of too many bands and not enough time.

This reviewer had optimistically highlighted 20; after factoring in walking and queues I managed to catch nine.

The evening started at the All Ages stage with Being. Jasmine Balmer merged tender lyricism with an indie pop sensibility that was evocative of The Smiths.

Her dynamism onstage coupled with her band's ability to build up a swirling soundscape made for a set that both looked forward and back.

Slipping down to the grand dame Mercury Theatre, Dunedin band Soaked Oats were holding court. Resplendent in top hats and tails, they barrelled through their Sludge Pop EP with panache.

Their stage presence was a little too restrained, but their jaunty wordplay and ability to write a good hook was obvious.

Wellington-based dreamy surf pop band Mermaidens captured the crowd at Studio with their ethereally sinister sound. Songs from their forthcoming album Look Me in the Eye merged seamlessly with previous offerings Perfect Body and Undergrowth.

They were swiftly followed by heavenly pop hit makers The Chills. Their set was everything you would expect; tight musicianship and flawless jangle pop tinged with sadness.

Their classic Pink Frost is forever a highlight. Things got woozy with dreamy duo Purple Pilgrims at Galatos. Their 2016 EP Eternal Delight is deeply underrated, and live, this band is extraordinary.

Their lush, shimmery soundscapes paired perfectly with breathy, swooning vocals, combining with a gentle stage presence to comforting, dreamy effect.

Wax Chattels were late comers to the line-up, but better late than never. Their music is meant to be heard live, to appreciate the compositional tension that makes this band so great.

They build up and tear down walls of sound with ease, by turns melodic and dissonant; a visceral experience. Straight Jacket Fits were on most peoples hit list and it was abundantly clear why.

Not only are their finger prints all over countless local bands, they put on a searing live show, packed with hits. If you missed out, you missed a trick. Down in Whammy, Hamilton punk band Contenders proved why they're the city of the future's best export in 20 years.

Fresh off the back of the release of their self-titled EP, the band's scuzzy sound whipped the crowd into a frenzy; keep an eye on them. In this reviewer's case, the evening was rounded off with Church & AP.

This duo is claiming their place in New Zealand's recent hip-hop resurgence. Relaxed flows and clever wordplay laid over tight modern beats had the crowd heaving and it was a joy to dance to.

Ending the night to bass and rattling trap beats was a far cry from watching a punk's howl of defiance or chanting in unison with a pop hook.

Which is what makes The Others Way festival so exciting; it's equal parts a homage to indie legends and a nod to up and comers, a love letter to the grit and dishevelled glamour of Karangahape Road; and a showcase of the breadth and depth of our local talent.