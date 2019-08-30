Hugh Jackman's two New Zealand shows are a week away - and The Greatest Showman star can barely contain his excitement.

But fans aren't the only ones counting down.

Posting a candid video to his Instagram page mid-hike in the south of Brisbane, Jackman said "The tour here in Australia is just incredible, and I can't wait to get to New Zealand."

Maori singer and actress Keala Settle is joining Jackman on stage, and he said it's part of the reason he cannnot wait to perform here.

"I'm super excited, I know Keala [Settle] is super excited to get back to the country, so I'm just grateful for everything."

Settle performed the hit "This Is Me" in The Greatest Showman movie.

Jackman said the global reaction to The Greatest Showman inspired the world tour.

Hugh Jackman can't wait to perform his two New Zealand shows. Photo / NZ Herald

He announced the New Zealand dates at a press conference held at AUT's South Campus in February.

Hugh Jackman plays two shows at Spark Arena, part of his The Man. The Music. The Show. WORLD TOUR on September 6 and 7.