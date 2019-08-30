She may have had humble beginnings, but Adele now has one of the most desirable streets in the world to call home.

And not content with one property, the singer has bought two in the Beverly Hills enclave that is packed with Hollywood A-listers.

Adele, 31, can count Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz among her famous neighbours. Singer Katy Perry also owns two properties in the street.

Adele's friend Jennifer Lawrence lives nearby. Photo / Getty Images

It is a far cry from the tough London streets where Adele grew up, first in a council flat in Tottenham, then in Brixton and later in West Norwood. She was raised by her single mother, Penny Adkins, who was 18 when she quit college after finding she was pregnant. Adele's father, a window cleaner, left when she was two but did provide financial support.

Adele began singing at four and learned the flute, although she gave the instrument up at 13 because smoking affected her breathing.

Katy Perry also owns two houses in the exclusive neighbourhood, though one of them is currently on the market. Photo / Getty Images

Shortly afterwards she was accepted by the Brit School, where her talents were nurtured. Within three years of graduating she had won Gramy awards and was on the way to becoming a multi-millionairess.

Her latest album, 25, sold more than eight million copies and she is now said to be worth £150 million (NZ$290 million).

She bought her first Beverly Hills property, a four-bedroom house, in 2016 for NZ$15.1m.

The second, across the road, was purchased for $16.9m in May this year, a month after she split from her husband Simon Konecki. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a whirlpool bath and a 2000-book library.

It's suitably close to her new Hollywood best friend, Oscar-winner Miss Lawrence, who bought her mansion for $12.7m in 2014.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are also neighbours of the famous singer, who grew up in a series of council flats in London. Photo / Getty Images

Miss Perry, 34, bought her 2.5-acre property in April 2013 for $13m from oil heiress and philanthropist Aileen Getty.

She also bought the smaller, far more contemporary residence next door from the same seller for $4.8m in the same month. She recently put the bigger house on the market for $14.2m.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden live nearby too, in a NZ$10.6m mansion they bought in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban bought their home in 2008 for $7.5m, while actress Zoe Saldana spent $13.8m on a stunning six-bed, eight-bathroom home.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden live in a $10.6m mansion they bought in 2015.

Madden's twin brother, fellow rock star Benji, and his partner Cameron Diaz live around the corner.