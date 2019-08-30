FaceApp continues to excite social media.

The app uses artificial intelligence to show users how they will look when they're old(er).

But how accurate is it?

We put it to the test with some familiar faces from here and overseas. We fed some shots from at least a few years ago into FaceApp and asked it to forecast how they'd look at the age they are now.

Then we compared the results with how they actually look. Does the forecast meet the reality? You be the judge.

Mick Jagger - 76

We'll start with the international stars. The Rolling Stones frontman will no doubt be rocking well into his 80s. FaceApp's forecast has him as a little less gaunt than reality. In fact, the FaceApp image might have more than a touch of the Keith Richards about it.

Mick Jagger then (29 January 1970 after ageing through FaceApp) and now (5 August 2019) Photo / AP / FaceApp

Paul McCartney – 77

Let It Be known that The Beatles legend definitely has some similarities to FaceApp's prediction, although it didn't take account of the grey hairs.

Paul McCartney (1964) aged through faceapp and 2019 . Photo / AP / FaceApp

Ian McKellen - 80

The garrulous Gandalf star is as legendary as his Lord of the Rings character, and he's looking pretty good for his age in both images.

Ian McKellen (1968) and 2019 credit: Getty Images / Face App

Maggie Smith – 84

Dame Maggie Smith has a legacy of on-screen roles, including Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise and Lady Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey. The app predicted how she looks now with a surprising level of accuracy.

Maggie Smith (1963) aged through faceapp and 2019 Photo / Getty Images / FaceApp

Rachel Hunter - 49

Now for the New Zealanders. "Our Rach" said you couldn't beat a Trumpet - but can you beat FaceApp's prediction of how she'd look at 49?

Rachel Hunter (1988) aged through faceapp and 2018 Photo / Herald Archive / FaceApp

Russell Crowe - 55

The academy award-winning Gladiator actor might have won the battle against FaceApp's AI. Is it us, or does the app's prediction looking a bit like former TV news supremo Bill Ralston?

Russell Crowe (1988) aged through Face App and 2019. Photo / Herald Archive, Getty Images / FaceApp

Temuera Morrison - 58

The Shortland Street and Once Were Warriors actor has had an incredible career in front of the camera. He's looking less lined in his real life shot.

Temuera Morrison (1988) aged through FaceApp and 2019 Photo: Herald Archive / FaceApp

Sam Neill - 71

The Jurassic Park star is anything but a dinosaur compared to FaceApp's prediction. Just check out that beard and glasses!