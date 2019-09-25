Charli XCX'S new album, Charli, features an extraordinary list of collaborators. She spoke to George Fenwick about her hard-partying fans and how she pulled together her dream team.

TIMEOUT: Thinking back to your legendary sideshow after Taylor Swift's concert last year — you must have had to rush from Mt Smart Stadium to K Rd for that after an already tiring show. It's amazing you can offer that to your fans, but is there a point where you have to stop and pull back and say, "That's enough from me"?

CHARLI XCX: Yeah, sometimes, but sometimes I'm just really into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.