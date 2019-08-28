Thrills and spills! Nothing says Happy Father's Day like a twin pack of handy towels.

Nudity rescue kits

The Barcelona area has beautiful beaches, including some that are nudist-friendly. But skinny dippers beware — robbery is common when people leave their stuff on the sand to swim. There have been more than 850 thefts this summer. Many victims return to their spot on the sand without a stitch of clothing to be found. Thankfully, the local police are stocked with clothing replacement kits just for the occasion, which include "a T-shirt bearing the city council logo, a pair of shorts, flip-flops and a metro ticket", the Guardian reported. The kits handed out by Guardia Urbana officers have saved the blushes of 174 bathers since summer officially began on 27 May.

Gone girls

Instead of "girls", what if mass media looked into the experience of "women of a certain age"?

1. "Gone Middle-Aged Woman"

When Amy, the once glam wife of the writer Nick Dunne, goes missing, Nick becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance, until he tells the local police chief that Amy's 51 years old

"Fifty-one?" the police chief replies. "Take the handcuffs off. She's probably on a yacht-rock cruise."

2. "Middle-Aged Women Can Do Anything"

This children's book celebrates the bountiful career options available to middle-aged women in America, such as Senator-not-President, First Lady, mother of the bride, empty-nester, and enrollee in a dermatology office's wrinkle-treatment clinical trial. In this charmingly illustrated book, if you can dream it, you can most likely not do it because you're considered past your prime.

(Via The New Yorker)

Signs with a twist

A man gave his sister a label maker for a wedding present and even though its a cheap and cheerful gift, he clearly knows his sister is quite the pun machine.