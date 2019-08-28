US comedian David Chappelle has caused controversy after he made a highly offensive joke about Michael Jackson's alleged abuse victims.

While appearing on Netflix special Sticks & Stones, Chappelle upset viewers when he claimed the men who accused Michael Jackson of molesting them as boys were lucky to have been abused by the King of Pop.

"This is the worst time ever to be a celebrity," he says. "You're gonna be finished. Everyone's doomed.

"Michael Jackson's been dead for 10 years, and this n*****'s got two new cases."

Chappelle was referencing the documentary Leaving Neverland, an investigation into claims of child abuse by Jackson.

In the film, Wade Robson and James Safechuck say they were groomed and abused when they were dancers with Jackson back in the 1990s.

In the special, Chappelle discourages his audience from watching the film, saying: "Don't watch it ... it's f***ing gross ... really nasty sh*t."

He then continues: "I don't think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it ... you know what I mean? I mean, it's Michael Jackson.

"I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn't no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it?

"I'm not a paedophile. But if I was, Macaulay Culkin's the first kid I'm ******* — I'll tell you that right now."

Macaulay Culkin, the child star from Home Alone and good friend of Michael Jackson maintains he was never molested by the King of Pop, nor witnessed him molest any other children or adults.

The comedian has since been called out with some questioning his set.

"@DaveChappelle, there is comedy then there is what you did, which is disgusting!!!" one said.

Another wrote: "Really struggling to wrap my head around this Chappelle routine. It's okay if Michael Jackson was an abuser because he was super famous."