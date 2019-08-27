Breakfast fans have shared their love for Daniel Faitaua after the newsreader was given an emotional send-off for his last show this morning.

Faitaua, who is heading to London to become TVNZ's Europe correspondent, cried as he said goodbye and spoke about his brother's cancer battle on Breakfast this morning.

Co-hosts Matty McLean, John Campbell and Anna Burns-Francis also gave emotional speeches as they farewelled their beloved colleague.

Breakfast viewers took to social media to express their sadness at saying goodbye to the presenter.

"Thank you Daniel for your contribution to the breakfast show," wrote one commenter on Facebook. "You have an amazing wairua and I hope you and your family have a fantastic time away."

"Oh Daniel that brought massive tears!" wrote another. "You never change. Wishing you, Kye and the boys the best time ever in London. Take care x"

"Daniel you have brightened my mornings with your honesty, your humour, your professional delivery and your open heart - you will be missed so much, and London is so far away," wrote another. "Thank you so much for who you are and for all that you bring to our lives and my life."

"Golly, I felt that one," wrote one Twitter user, while another said: "My tears flowed too."

