Last night's fiery episode of Celebrity Treasure Island had viewers wondering if former boxer Shane Cameron was going to unleash after he lost his cool over a one-word sledge from Team Kahu.

Cameron was an unhappy camper after Team Mako narrowly lost the team challenge and missed out on a meal prize of ham, cheese, and pineapple toasted sandwiches.

Cameron's temper flared after actress Jodie Rimmer twisted the knife following her side's victory by uttering the word "yum".

His reaction was so strong one viewer was prompted to take to Twitter to comment: "Shane Cameron's about to knock someones block off".

"Awwww someone was HANGRY!!" wrote another on Facebook.

There was plenty of support and sympathy for Cameron with one fan writing: "I'd have done the same thing. I find Shane extremely funny... and fair... and he was right to say what he did.

"Go hard Shane, you are the only one with Mana, Kia kaha," added another while one fan kept it succinct saying: "I love Shane."

One wise observer suggested the other contestants should keep in mind the fact they are dealing with a former professional boxer, writing: "They need to remember who and what he was before that 'game'."

"You're lucky I wasn't closer to you": Shane Cameron explodes over Team Kahu's niggling tactics. Video / TVNZ.

Having gone days without proper food it's understandable the big fella was running low on patience.

His mood failed to improve when team captain Barbara Kendall shunned the chance to share Tam Kahu's meal prize.

"This is the longest I've ever been without food in my life, six days. Barb can survive yes, but us bigger boys struggle a bit more," Cameron moaned.

Watching the show last night from the comfort of his own home, Cameron could see the funny side and made several posts in his Instagram Story poking fun at the tension between the two teams and among his own teammates.

"Starting to get f****d off in this game!" he wrote together with a shot of him arguing with Rimmer.

Cameron could see the funny side while watching last night's episode. Photo / Instagram.

"Hmmmm do we look happy??" he added together with a photo of Team Mako looking miserable.

"Sorry Barbs I wasn't interested in your point break waves," he wrote with another shot of the dejected team ignoring Kendall as she spoke enthusiastically about the surf.

Cameron wasn't in the mood to chat about the surf. Photo / Instagram.

Eliminated contestant Zac Guildford had sympathy for Cameron though, and shared his own post imploring Team Kahu to share their food.

"Just give them some bloody bread the bro is hangry," wrote Guildford.

Cameron appreciated the support, sharing the post and adding: "I agree Zac."

It remains to be seen whether Team Mako can swing things their way but for the sake of everyone on the island we hope Cameron can get some food sooner rather than later.