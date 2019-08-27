Fraser Harvey, a regular customer at the Sensory Lab coffee shop in Melbourne taped a flier to the wall of his favourite cafe, proclaiming himself "Customer of the Week". Harvey went about his business. When he stopped by again, he saw his picture had been replaced by one of a woman declaring herself customer of the week, every week. It was better than his as it had a frame. Harvey had been challenged. He would not back down. So began the Great Customer War of 2019, as neither would yield to the other. Both Harvey and his anonymous adversary repeatedly

Twentieth century slang that should NOT be brought back

Nicknames

