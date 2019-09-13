Colin Fassnidge and Judith Tabron put five professional Kiwi kitchens to the test in a new spin on an old reality television format - but what are their rules for restaurant excellence?

Eventually, the smell was impossible to ignore.

Fish. Very old fish.

"Fark," said Colin Fassnidge. "Faaarrk."

His Irish accent stretched the moment. It underscored the severity - and hilarity - of the situation.

The private upstairs dining room of one of Auckland's most feted restaurants, the one that bakes its own bread and keeps its own bees and "looks to the bush, the ocean, the orchards, the fjords

