He provided one of the most memorable moments in award show history when he introduced performer Idina Menzel as 'Adele Dazeem' at the 2014 Oscars — now John Travolta's suffered another award show gaffe.

The veteran actor appeared confused when presenting an award to Taylor Swift at today's MTV VMAs, instead attempting to hand the award to a lookalike drag queen.

Taylor Swift accepts the video of the year award for You Need to Calm Down at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Photo / AP

The queen, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jade Jolie, was one of many LGBTQ stars of Swift's You Need To Calm Down video who took to the stage with the star to accept her Video of the Year win.

Jolie smiled and greeted Travolta as he attempted to hand the award to her instead of the real Swift:

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when handing over the award for ‘Video of the Year.’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/z8MsJtcp1V — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2019

Hilariously, Travolta had only seconds earlier referenced his infamous 'Adele Dazeem' gaffe, insisting co-presenter Queen Latifah announce the award winner due to his poor track record.

Swift has been a big winner at this year's MTV VMAs, taking home the award for Video of the Year and Video For Good for her song You Need To Calm Down.

