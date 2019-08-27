Miley Cyrus has stunned crowds at the VMAs with her powerful performance of Slide Away, the breakup track she released in the wake of her separation from Liam Hemsworth.

The singer, 26, largely kept her eyes closed as she belted out the song, surrounded by violinists.

The emotional performance received a standing ovation from the crowd, including her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

🚨 @MileyCyrus’ IMPACT!!! 🚨



She performed ‘Slide Away’ for the first time EVER at the #VMAs 🌊 pic.twitter.com/wfinno9eie — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019

Cyrus released the song just five days after she and Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation. Days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".

In the song, Cyrus sings:

Move on, we're not 17

I'm not who I used to be

You said that everything changed

You're right I'm grown now.