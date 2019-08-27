The MTV VMAs is underway and there's already controversy.

This year's host, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, has been absolutely savaged on Twitter for his cringeworthy opening monologue, which was more directed at daggy dads as opposed to the typical MTV-viewing millenial.

Maniscalco told the audience that if anyone felt "triggered" there was a "safe space" available backstage at the show. He continued the joke by saying that Lil Nas X's "horses", which he refers to in his hit song Old Town Road, were back(stage) and would serve as "emotional support animals".

Hot tip Maniscalco: Don't make fun of millenials to a crowd of millenials.

Advertisement

Me in the audience listening to these jokes the host is saying #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Hfxfo0scZ5 — ɢᴀʙᴇ (@Gabe_Wz) August 27, 2019

is someone going to tell the VMAs host that this audience is not actually 55+? this material belongs on a boomer singles cruise, not MTV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/tZFf5WpJZX — Tanuja Anne (@TanujaAnne) August 27, 2019

This host is so embarrassing, you can easily see he’s one of those male “comedians” who do 3 “safe space” jokes and think they’re groundbreaking. Sit down and go do something about that receding hairline, sir. 💀💀 #VMAs — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) August 27, 2019

Unless you're into stand-up comedy, you probably don't know who he is. And after that episode, he no doubt would prefer it stay that way.

Taylor Swift opened the VMAs in true Taylor Swift style, exploding onto the stage backed by drag queens.

Swift sang songs from her new album You Need To Calm Down and Lover during the 10 minute colourful, supercharged performance to kick off the festivities.

Airing live on Foxtel channel MTV, the show is being held at Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Swift and fellow pop princess Ariana Grande are leading the nominations, with 10 each.

Emerging talents Billie Elish and Lil Nas X also have several nods.

In what is no doubt going to make old school Disney channel fans overjoyed, the Jonas Brothers will also put on a show during the course of the evening, as well as celeb couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Big Sean.

Miley Cyrus is also set to perform her new hit Slide Away, which is understood to be about her breakup with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Advertisement

Cyrus isn't known for her subtlety (remember her half-naked VMAs performance with Robin Thicke in 2013?), so it could get savage.