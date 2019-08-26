Miley Cyrus is set to perform Slide Away, her breakup song rumoured to be about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, at the MTV Video Music Awards today.

Cyrus released the song just five days after she and Hemsworth announced their separation, and the star will now perform the heartfelt track at today's VMA ceremony, according to Variety.

Slide Away is presumed to be about Cyrus's breakup with Hemsworth, with lyrics such as: "Once upon a time it was made for us/ Woke up one day, it had turned to dust/ Baby, we were found, but now we're lost/ So it's time to let it go."

Cyrus also took to Twitter to address rumours about her split from the actor.

"It is no secret that I was into partying and drugs in my early teens and 20s," she wrote in a lengthy thread.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," she finished.