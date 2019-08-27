Kiwi director Taika Waititi has clarified actress Natalie Portman's role as the Goddess of Thunder in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Waititi addressed the confusion that followed Portman's casting announcement last month.

Although she's appeared in previous Marvel films as Jane Foster, the Oscar-winner had not previously wielded Mjolnir — Thor's beloved hammer. But that's all set to change with the latest installment of the franchise, slated for release in 2021.

ET reporter Ashley Crossan noted that many people had been referring to Portman as 'the female Thor' following the announcement, but Waititi clarified she was "not called female Thor".

Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster but also find herself transformed into The Mighty Thor in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Photo / Getty Images

"There's still the other Thor — the original Thor (a role that will be reprised by Chris Hemsworth)," he said. "In the comics she's called The Mighty Thor. It comes from that comic run."

Waititi added that he "couldn't be more happy and excited" by how the movie was panning out.

His nod back to the comics will perhaps give fans a clue as to the film's direction too: in that telling, Jane is transformed into The Mighty Thor after Nick Fury reveals a secret about Thor, making him unworthy of wielding the enchanted hammer.

Sometimes one Thor's just not enough: Taika Waititi (centre) poses with Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Natalie Portman (The Mighty Thor) at the San Diego Comic-Con International. Photo / Getty Images

Unfortunately for Jane, she's battling breast cancer and her use of Mjolnir causes all toxins to be purged from her body ... including the chemotherapy drugs she needs to treat her illness.

Whether Waititi will remain true to that storyline remailns to be seen.

Production on Thor: Love and Thunder will begin early next year.