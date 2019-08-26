Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce has taken a turn, with sources claiming the pair are "acting like strangers".

A source told Woman's Day Australia: "They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say."

The source also added that chances of the pair making up are slim, going so far as to say there's "no turning back".

"Liam is just so done with it," they said. "There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on."

Advertisement

This comes after New Idea reported that Liam is planning to move home to Australia for a "fresh start".

An insider said: "Liam has been thinking long and hard coming back home. It will do him good to be away from the Hollywood scene and Miley's network."

The Sun also claims Liam's family has asked him to "cut off all contact" with Miley, for fears that otherwise, the pair will reconcile again.

A source told the publication: "Miley and Liam both keep saying the word 'separated', not 'divorcing', which has his family really worried they're leaving the door open to get back together in the future.

"[Their marriage] has been toxic for way too long. They're not meant to be together."

A representative for Miley confirmed the pair's split via a statement which reads: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

However, it's believed the couple actually split as early as June after "drifting apart" for months.