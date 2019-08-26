Norman Holtzhausen writes: "We spotted this sign at Aotea [near Kawhia on the West Coast]. It would be great if I could buy my muscles grown on a farm? We were a bit disappointed when we got there to find just a whole lot of floats and ropes floating in the water covered in mussels."

Twentieth century slang that should be brought back

8. Tickety-boo

7. Kerfuffle

6. Cruisin' for a bruisin'

5. Knuckle sandwich

4. Cool beans

3. Donkey's years

2. Gallivanting

1. On it like a car bonnet

(Via @AdamCSharp)

