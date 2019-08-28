Try as he might, Orlando Bloom just can't seem to get away from fantasy, a genre he has enjoyed a bountiful association with ever since coming to fame as the ninja elf Legolas in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy almost 20 years ago.

Bloom's latest dip into the fantasy waters is the ambitious new mystery drama series Carnival Row, which takes place in a steampunk-esque world not entirely unlike Victorian England, except that fairies and fauns exist and are subject to harsh societal disadvantages.

Shot on gargantuan sets built in Prague, the scale and artistry of the

