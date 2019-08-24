R&B legend Aaliyah gets honored with her own wax figure, just before the 18th anniversary of her tragic death.

Madame Tussaud in Las Vegas unveiled a new wax statue of the late singer, who was killed in a tragic plane crash at the young age of 22, according to the Daily Mail.

Her brother, Rashad Haughton, was there at the unveiling ceremony, held at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Rashad was seen posing with the wax figure of his sister, who was dressed in a silver bikini, black leather pants with a silver belt and a thick, silver choker to accessorise.

Advertisement

Aaliyah's statue was modelled after her iconic look in her 2000 music video Try Again.

According to Adam Morey, Studios Manager at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, this particular wax figure was in the works for over a year and a half.

Rashad Haughton poses with a figure of his sister's wax figure Aaliyah during the unveiling. Photo / Getty Images

"This set, rather than being a recreation of any one particular Aaliyah moment, was instead designed with a message to her fans in mind," he says. "It's a message that hopefully reflects her everlasting legacy."

At age 12, Aaliyah signed with Jive Records, with her first album, Age Ain't Nothing But a Number.

The singer was killed on August 25, 2001, when the Cessna jet she was on crashed shortly after takeoff, killing eight in total.