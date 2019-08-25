The Royal NZ Ballet's Bold Moves presents four contrasting works which bring into focus the fundamentals of ballet: essentials of form, the requisite musicality of performance, the achievement of precision and positioning in space and in relation to other moving bodies, and the mindfulness necessary to meld individuals into a mass.

Mastery of these fundamentals is on display throughout the performance.

George Balanchine's Serenade (1934), set to Tchaikovsky's 1880 Serenade for Strings in C, Op. 48, opens the programme. A plotless, abstract work, it features 26 dancers in blue costumes set against a glowing blue screen. Their dancing echoes the

