Game of Thrones superstar Kit Harrington is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Eternals movie.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the casting at Disney's D23 Expo.

Harington will play non-Eternal Dane Whitman in the film, joining a cast which includes Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and more.

The film is based on the Jack Kirby comic, which debuted in July 1976.

Advertisement

Set millions of years ago, the film centers on a war between the superpowered near-god beings The Celestials and their enemies The Deviants, Deadline reports.

Matthew and Ryan Firpo wrote the script, and Kevin Feige is producing. The film is currently shooting in London.