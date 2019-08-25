Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's Reveries was an evening of many enchantments, as French maestro Bertrand de Billy transported us to La Belle France, courtesy of Debussy, Poulenc and Franck.

The programme set off with a musical amuse-bouche — Debussy's flute solo Syrinx, beautifully played by Melanie Lancon, whose swooning lines would then take us, spellbound, into the sylvan glades of Debussy's Prelude a l'Apres-midi d'un faune.

From weaving woodwind dialogues to the ping of antique cymbal, de Billy evoked a world far from our resolutely Edwardian surroundings in the Auckland Town Hall with strings proving that lush and delicate need not

