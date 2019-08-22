Comedian Amy Schumer had the perfect response for a fan who asked her about her son and the possibility that he might have Austim Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

"Would anyone be interested in seeing a docu series of my pregnancy and birth?" Schumer asked on Instagram, in the caption of a photo showing her and her baby boy Gene.

One particular from a follower response sparked controversy.

"Not really, honestly. I think you're great, I just feel like it's self-serving and overdone." the Instagram user wrote.

"I'd like to see a documentary of you discovering your husband is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum ..."

Schumer, who's previously opened up about finding out about her husband's ASD diagnosis, had the perfect response.

"How I cope? I don't see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favourite person I've ever met. He's kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn't like that? I'd be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and Nascar, not if he has ASD."

The comedian has been open about her husband's diagnosis.

"I knew from the beginning my husband's brain was a little different than mine," she said in a Netflix special released earlier this year.

"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on."

"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," she added.

"That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do."