Three of Hollywood's most notable actresses have teamed up for a new movie about Fox News's sexual harassment scandal.

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman lead the cast of Bombshell - with Charlize Theron virtually unrecognisable as former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

Kidman plays Fox host Gretchen Carlson, and Robbie plays fictional assistant producer Kayla Pospisil.

The teaser trailer depicts the three women sharing a tense elevator ride together, and the trio share brief but knowing looks.

Advertisement

"Hot in here," Kidman exclaims in an effort to break the silence. The women glance around before Robbie and Kidman's characters swiftly exit onto the second floor. Megyn Kelly remains, and lets the doors shut behind her.

Actress Charlize Theron plays Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell". Photo / Screenshot

Written by Charles Randolph and directed by Jay Roach, the movie tells the story of Roger Ailes's (played by John Lightgow) sexual harassment saga through the lens of the news channel's female employees. Lithgow told Deadline his character is "the crisis" of the film.

Ailes, who died in 2017, eventually resigned from Fox in 2016 following an ultimatum given by the Murdochs urging him to resign - or be fired.

The new movie is hot on the tails of Showtime series The Loudest Voice, which depicts the rise of Ailes (Russell Crowe) and the journey to Fox News becoming one of the most powerful media giants in history.

Bombshell is expected in theatres later this year.