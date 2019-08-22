COMMENT:

Tuning into Celebrity Treasure Island for the first time, the alpha male types were immediately obvious and the inevitable dudebro action to come was woefully predictable.

Sure enough, Hits breakfast host Sam Wallace forgot how to button his shirt, alleged "drownings" took place, tempers flared, men were assumed to be stronger than women based purely on appearance, and at various points Olympian Eric Murray literally uttered the phrases: "We're trying to provide for the women" and "Me Tarzan, you Jane" (the latter occurred directly before he set the shelter on fire).

Sam assumed Instagram and former GC star Rosie

