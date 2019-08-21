Are the chicken and chips that bad? Spotted in Rarotonga by Steve Hall.

Bruce Dickinson (lead singer of the heavy metal band Iron Maiden) and his then-solo band drove through the front lines of war in Sarajevo during the Bosnian war. They weren't protected and there were bullets flying around. They played a show for the people trapped in the city.

2. Researchers have developed a blood test which could predict your chance of dying in the next 10 years. Scientists in Germany uncovered 14 biomarkers in blood that appear to affect the risk of death,

