Are the chicken and chips that bad? Spotted in Rarotonga by Steve Hall.

Did you know?

Bruce Dickinson (lead singer of the heavy metal band Iron Maiden) and his then-solo band drove through the front lines of war in Sarajevo during the Bosnian war. They weren't protected and there were bullets flying around. They played a show for the people trapped in the city.

2. Researchers have developed a blood test which could predict your chance of dying in the next 10 years. Scientists in Germany uncovered 14 biomarkers in blood that appear to affect the risk of death, including immunity and glucose control to circulating fat and inflammation. A trial found they were 83 per cent accurate at predicting whether someone would die in the following two to 16 years. Doctors are generally able to predict if a person will die within the next year based on factors like their blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Possum payments

John from Green Bay writes: "The reason the cash payment for possum tails was discontinued was that the authorities realised that only possums that were easily accessible [on roadsides, farms and tracks, etc] were being targeted. The scheme did nothing to reduce possum numbers over vast backcountry areas, which is why aerial poison drops are employed."

Small world stories

"Sitting next to a nice guy at the rugby, I started a conversation," writes Lynn Logan. "Within two minutes we had established that when he was a little boy as a special treat on Sundays he was allowed to pour the beer for his grandfather and my father in Owaka, South Otago."

To shame or not to shame?

"I mean, I could just mind my own business and let the guy get on with the job I freely admit he's excellent at, without my fat-shaming-masquerading-as-concern ruining it for him and possibly leading him to quit, but where's the fun in that?" writes Pointless Letters.