Tributes are flowing in for former Home and Away star Ben Unwin, who has tragically died aged 41.

Kristy Wright, who played Chloe Richards on the soap, posted a moving message to Unwin on her Instagram account in which she expressed her regret for not having reached out to him in a few years.

"In 1992 I met you for the first time and immediately fell into a crazy schoolgirl crush," a heartbroken Wright wrote.

"We were kids with the same dream and pretty quickly we became friends. My crush disappeared but my love for you was just beginning.

Advertisement

"Years later we both found ourselves working on that little show @homeandaway and our friendship grew deeper. You harassed the writers to create a love story between our characters and when it finally happened we laughed our way through it and were just so happy to have the chance to work so closely with each other.

Kristy Wright played Chloe Richards on Home and Away. Photo / news.com.au

"We haven't spoken in a few years and I can not express in this moment how sorry I am for that," the actress wrote. "I miss you now that I know I will never see you again.

"I will forever regret not reaching out more … I'm so sorry. I love you. RIP my old friend."

Long-running cast members Lynne McGranger and Ada Nicodemou were both "deeply saddened" by Unwin's death and "their thoughts are with Ben's family", a spokeswoman for the actresses said.

McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts on the soap, described Unwin's death as a "terrible tragedy".

"Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends," McGranger told The Daily Telegraph.

Nicodemou, whose character Leah Patterson-Baker had a relationship with Unwin's character, told nine.com.au: "I just woke up to the tragic news of Ben's passing, my heart goes out to his family."

Nic Testoni, Ben Unwin, Belinda Emmett and Kristy Wright in 1997. Photo / news.com.au

Unwin's body was found by police on August 14, a day before his 42nd birthday.

Advertisement

"Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious."

Unwin played Jesse McGregor on the soap on-and-off for a decade after landing the role a month after completing year 12, according to his IMDB entry.

Social media tributes have poured in for Unwin, with fans remembering him for bringing to life one of Home and Away's most memorable characters.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202