The mogul filed a motion contending he cannot find an impartial jury in Manhattan because of the robust news media here.

Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful movie mogul who put Manhattan's skyline in the Miramax logo, wants his trial on sexual assault charges moved out of New York City, arguing that the intense media scrutiny makes it impossible for jurors to give him a fair trial.

Among the arguments Weinstein's legal team made in a court document filed Friday was that Weinstein's name was mentioned online by Page Six, The New York Post's irreverent gossip column, more than 11,000 times.

