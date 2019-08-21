Piano man Randy Newman has announced a New Zealand tour that will see him play three shows around the country early next year.

These will be the first ever shows here for the sardonic song writer whose observational and character driven lyrics saw him become recognised as one of popular music's most popular songwriters in the 70s and 80s before he began concentrating on creating music for movies.

Newman is touring in support of his new album Dark Matter, his first song album in over a decade, which includes the Grammy winning, meme referencing, parody tune Putin.

Newman is acclaimed for the humorously biting satire of his lyrics and his early piano work which blended traditional pop with a sweeping New Orleans style R&B influence.

Advertisement

Most modern audiences however will be familiar with Newman's sound thanks to his work on Pixar's Toy Story movies, including the franchise's signature song You've Got a Friend in Me.

Some of his other hits include Lonely at the Top, which he wrote for Frank Sinatra, the surprise hit Short People and 1983's Yuppie diss track I Love L.A.



Newman will play the Civic Theatre in Auckland on Sunday 9, February, before heading down to the Wellington Opera House on Tuesday 11, February and concluding his tour in with a show at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch on Thursday 13, February.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Monday at 1pm.