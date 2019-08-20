Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has shared a rare and previously unseen photo of her late father.

The 20-year-old posted a snap to Instagram of her dad swimming with pigs on holiday in the Bahamas, simply captioned: "Thinking of you xx".

The simple yet sweet post quickly drew a lot of attention and has already clocked more than 100,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram

thinking of you xx

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

Some of Walker's Fast and Furious colleagues and fans took the opportunity to pay tribute to the star, who tragically died in a car accident in 2013.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jordana Brewster, who played Walker's on-screen wife Mia Toretto in the franchise, said: "I love this picture".

While Tyrese Gibson — who plays Roman Pearce — added: "Animal and Ocean lover! Never seen this pic! So cool!"

And model Hana Cross wrote to Meadow: "He'll always be with you."

This is not the first time Meadow has shared her own private photos of her late father - earlier this year she posted a snap of herself as a child, playing with her dad in the water.

She also posted a snap of them dancing together with the caption: "In honour of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to do good!"

Meadow has also launched the Paul Walker Foundation in memory of her father.