Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has shared a rare and previously unseen photo of her late father.

The 20-year-old posted a snap to Instagram of her dad swimming with pigs on holiday in the Bahamas, simply captioned: "Thinking of you xx".

The simple yet sweet post quickly drew a lot of attention and has already clocked more than 100,000 likes.

Some of Walker's Fast and Furious colleagues and fans took the opportunity to pay tribute to the star, who tragically died in a car accident in 2013.

Advertisement

Jordana Brewster, who played Walker's on-screen wife Mia Toretto in the franchise, said: "I love this picture".

While Tyrese Gibson — who plays Roman Pearce — added: "Animal and Ocean lover! Never seen this pic! So cool!"

And model Hana Cross wrote to Meadow: "He'll always be with you."

This is not the first time Meadow has shared her own private photos of her late father - earlier this year she posted a snap of herself as a child, playing with her dad in the water.

She also posted a snap of them dancing together with the caption: "In honour of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to do good!"

Meadow has also launched the Paul Walker Foundation in memory of her father.