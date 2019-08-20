Just a little over a week after announcing her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has been spotted "basically having sex" with her reported new girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter.

A source told Page Six the pair were seen at Soho House in West Hollywood, packing on the PDA.

"They were obsessed with each other. They couldn't keep their hands off each other," the source said.

"They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There's no question they're together."

Just 24 hours after Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split, pictures appeared online showing the singer kissing Carter while holidaying on a boat in Italy.

Until now, it's been unclear whether the pair are an item or if the kiss was just a one-time thing, but the source says: "They were making out all over the place, and didn't care who saw" leaving little room for doubt about their relationship.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their shock separation just over a week ago after eight months of marriage and 10 years dating on-and-off.

A week earlier, Carter separated from her husband, reality star Brody Jenner.

Cyrus and Carter were spotted having lunch with Cyrus' mother, Tish earlier this week, sparking speculation the pair were getting "serious".

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has reportedly returned to his home in Byron Bay, Australia to keep his head down and recuperate from the fallout.