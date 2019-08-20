A Sideswipe thread reminded Paul Huffam of Stanmore Bay of his possum hunting at Ikamatua in 1951 and this ripper photo. "Here is my dog Joe confronting his quarry he had found in the tree stump. In the holidays I'd got 200 possums at 2/6d (£25), which bought a new bike."

Blokes' naming rights and wrongs

Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan went viral after she asked: "Why do all straight men always have a group of friends called like, Baggsy, Trousers, Stupid Phil, and Egg?" These were the best responses:

1. One of dad's friends was called laptop. He was

Pool inspection

Investment advice you need to know

Small world stories

